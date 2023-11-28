NXT Deadline lineup: The latest card for the final NXT PLE of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday, December 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. two TBA in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. two TBA in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Powell’s POV: Briggs beat Carmelo Hayes, while Davenport beat Thea Hail in qualifying matches that aired on last week’s television show. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review, as well as an exclusive same night audio review Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).