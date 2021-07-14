Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup: Seven matches set for Saturday’s pay-per-view, main event gets a new stipulation

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship.

-Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts Championship against a mystery challenger.

-Josh Alexander vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship.

-Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a four-way match for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Rosemary for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards.

-Moose vs. Chris Sabin.

Powell’s POV: Impact added the No DQ stipulation to the main event since our last update. Impact will have fans in the studio for this event and the television tapings that will follow on Monday and Tuesday. The company has hinted that Purrazzo’s challenger will be Mickie James, but they won’t announce the identity of the challenger until match time. Slammiversary is available via pay-per-view television and FITE. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while FITE TV is charging $39.99. Join me for my live review of Slammiversary on Saturday night. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.