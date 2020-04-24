WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak in a Men’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans in a Women’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also advertising the beginning of Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration, a history piece on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, and the third part of the Jeff Hardy video series. Smackdown will be broadcast live from the Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance. Join Jake Barnett for live coverage of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available later tonight or on Saturday morning for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

