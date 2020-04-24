WWE 2K video game update on Monday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE 2K video game Twitter page teased “exciting news” on Monday regarding the future of the video game franchise (see the Tweet below).

Powell’s POV: WWE Interim CFO Frank Riddick stated late in the WWE conference call on Thursday that there will not be a new WWE 2K title in 2020. We’ll let you know what the 2K announcement is on Monday morning.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020



