FITE TV announces global expansion with VIDAA OS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

FITE TV issued the following press release to announce the launch of its app on VIDAA Smart TV OS.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 — FITE, the leading global platform for digital streaming sports and special events, announced the formal launch of their app on VIDAA Smart TV operating system – VIDAA U OS (available on Hisense made TVs sold under the Hisense, Toshiba and several OEM brands), now available worldwide. FITE, the go-to pay per view and subscription brand with a specialty in combat sports, has been extending their content slate to include other sports like soccer, and even action movie releases like Cagefighter: Worlds Collide which exclusively premieres on FITE (outside the US) on May 16th.

Hisense, the world’s third largest television brand has revamped its Smart TV operating system to become a prominent global content player, with over 20 million installs worldwide. The updated VIDAA Smart TV platform features a completely new user interface and integration of content providers, placing the user and their habits at the center of the TV experience. Further, the platform incorporates a centralized user management, ad and billing system, providing the customer an easier way to access the content they enjoy most.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the sports and special events-focused FITE brand. We are launching FITE globally, and FITE's application is pre-installed in every Hisense TV

with VIDAA OS. Sports is one of our four pillars and it is extremely important content” said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for Hisense’s VIDAA platform.

The integration of FITE into Vidaa offerings brings content from hundreds of leagues from more than 30 leagues offering top Boxing, MMA, and Pro Wrestling events and package options to fill out the robust Vidaa sports line-up. With future SA Qualifier World Cup Soccer event rights on

FITE and much more to come, Vidaa continues to secure partnerships from the most compelling sports and entertainment programming for its burgeoning customer base.

“We were excited about adding our FITE app to the Vidaa platform,” stated Ben Halabi, SVP Business Development of FITE. “The interface is slick yet customer-friendly and their team is very focused on making a great TV-watching experience. As our brand’s content offerings expand we look forward to reaching this vast new audience around the world on Vidaa.”

Powell’s POV: FITE continues to be a treasure chest for pro wrestling and MMA fans with countless pay-per-view events and free shows. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet then you’re really missing out.



