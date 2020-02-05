NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Madison Rayne, Luke Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Charlotte Flair and new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will appear. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live from Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Center. The show features Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade in an eight-man tag match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the 2005 Royal Rumble.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features a Gathering of the Guerreros with Vickie Guerrero, Shaul Guerrero, and Chavo Guerrerros Jr. sharing stories about the late Eddie Guerrero. The previous show focused on the rise and fall of the NWO with appearances by Eric Bischoff, Scott Hall, Diamond Dallas Page, and Booker T. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features Jerry Lawler. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focuses on The Radicalz. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Madison Rayne (Ashley Lomberger) is 34.

-The late Luke Graham (James Johnson) was born on February 5, 1940. He died from congestive heart failure at age 66 on June 23, 2006.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

