2/4 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of a Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship, Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA National Championship, Matt Cross vs. Caleb Konley, Eli Drake and James Storm vs. Jocephus and Mims

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 17)

Taped January 25-26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed February 4, 2020 on the NWA Youtube Page

The new Powerrr opening aired to the tune of Pantera’s “I’m Broken”… Joe Galli introduced Tim Storm, who joined him on the interview set and spoke about an upcoming match with Thom Latimer. Galli noted a rumor that Storm was considering the idea of retiring from the ring and asked him to set the record straight. Storm said it’s not going to happen. He said he values everything about the NWA. “I’m not going anywhere, I’m not retiring, we gotta beat Thom Latimer first,” Storm said.”

Galli asked Storm about facing Latimer and the possibility that could include the rest of the Strictly Business faction. Latimer and Kamille interrupted. Galli grabbed at his earpiece to indicate he was being told something and then asked, “Tim, why didn’t you tell me?” Galli introduced Momma Storm. A man dressed as an elderly woman came out using a walker and was booed. The man spoke. Galli said he didn’t see the resemblance. Storm said he couldn’t decide if it was funny or if he was insulted. Storm said he wasn’t judging, but he found what the man was doing to be disrespectful. The man suggested Storm go back to teaching. Storm walked away…

Powell’s POV: Meh. Storm is always good on the mic, but the gag with the man pretending to be Momma Storm didn’t do anything for me. I guess we’ll see where it goes.

A graphic hyped the main event and noted that Nick Aldis would appear next… Footage aired of Stu Bennett announcing the Crockett Cup pay-per-view for April 2020 at an undisclosed location… Highlights of Thunder Rosa defeating Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship at the Hard Times pay-per-view…

1. Matt Cross vs. Caleb Konley. The broadcast team of Galli and Bennett was joined by NWA TV Champion Ricky Starks on commentary for the match. Konley had a few good near falls, but Cross came back and caught him with a cutter. Cross went up top and executed a shooting star press and scored the clean pin. The wrestlers shook hands afterward…

Matt Cross defeated Caleb Konley.

Powell’s POV: A good match that seemed to get more time than a lot of Powerrr matches. I’m still not sure why Konley doesn’t get more creative love. He’s a good wrestler with a solid look and he looks much younger than his age. He seems like someone the NWA could be doing more with, but so far he’s been booked as an enhancement act.

Footage aired from last week’s sit-down conversation between Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll…

NWA Champion Nick Aldis spoke from what appeared to be his home. He said it’s been seven days since he laid down the challenge to Marty Scurll for the money back guarantee stipulation. Aldis said Scurll still hadn’t responded. Aldis said Scurll is probably starting to realize that he is entering very treacherous territory. Aldis said his patience is wearing thin. Aldis said he’s not saying that Scurll has to accept, but he does need to respond. Aldis said that he’s a businessman and Scurll could make a counter offer, but it better be high stakes. Aldis said he expects an answer by Sunday at the ROH Free Enterprise event in Baltimore…

A graphic hyped upcoming segments and was followed by a head trauma PSA that advocated flag football over tackle football for children…

A video package recapped the issues involving Eddie Kingston and The Pope…

Dave Marquez interviewed The Pope, Dave Dawson, and Zane Dawson on the interview set. Pope said he’s rolling with The Dawsons because they took advantage of an opportunity unlike Kingston and Homicide. “They blew it, Dave,” Pope said. Pope took a jab at Homicide and said he has no star power.

Eddie Kingston came out and said he should go right after Pope’s eyes and rip his tongue out of his mouth. Kingston told Pope to never disrespect Homicide. Kingston said it was because of Homicide that he didn’t commit suicide. Kingston said that Pope disrespected him and he should bury him where he stands. Kingston said he had friends, but they were busy.

Kingston introduced “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas, who entered from the top of the building through the crowd. Pope told the Dawsons to go to the ring and let the Bouncers know who they are. When the babyfaces entered the ring, Pope and the Dawsons walked off…

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see Kingston get some meaningful mic time again. Pope switching to the heel side works for me. It will be interesting to see if the NWA uses The Bouncers to elevate The Dawsons or if they will be booked to win despite being on loan from ROH. Normally, I’d suggest the regulars win, but a case can definitely be made for The Bouncers going over if they are going to be in the Crockett Cup tournament.

Footage aired of last week’s confrontation between Trevor Murdoch and Aron Stevens… [C]

A new vlog segment called May Valentine’s Diary aired. She spoke about the Hard Times pay-per-view and how Royce Isaacs lost. She said people see him as a mean guy, but he’s actually very sensitive. Footage aired of Isaacs blowing up on a cameraman in a parking ramp. She also spoke about Isaacs winning a match last week and how he got jealous about her checking on a man with a broken arm (Sal Rinauro). She said Isaacs won the match and she made a new friend. She said she would be back soon and said she loves the fans so much. Additional footage showed Valentine and Isaacs bickering backstage and then making up and embracing…

2. Aron Stevens (w/Question Mark) vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA National Championship. Stevens worked the match in his Mongrovian Karate gi. Stevens ended up at ringside and Murdoch followed. Question Mark ended up in between them and struck a karate pose. The referee ejected Question Mark from ringside.

Stevens caught Murdoch with a dropkick through the ropes. Stevens pointed to his wrist and brought up the time. Stevens remained on the offensive until it was announced that there were two minutes remaining in the match. Murdoch came to life and worked over Stevens. Murdoch applied a sleeper hold, but Stevens responded with a jawbreaker. Murdoch caught Stevens with a boot in the corner. As Murdoch went to the apron to et up for his finisher, Dave Marquez announced that the time limit expired.

Aron Stevens fought Trevor Murdoch to a time limit draw to retain the NWA National Championship.

After the match, Murdoch continued going to the ropes and performed a top rope bulldog and then covered Stevens for a visual pinfall…

Powell’s POV: It was pretty easy to see where this was going once Stevens started calling out “time” and that was fairly early in the match. This is an example of why I felt that Stevens would have better off holding the NWA TV Title to exploit the brief 6:05 time limit. Anyway, I consider it a crime against humanity when Stevens doesn’t get promo time on an episode of Powerrr.

Zicky Dice was featured in a plug for the NWA YouTube page. He said that if they reach 100,000 more viewers then he will do whatever the fans want…

Sean Mooney hosted segment and spoke briefly about Aldis and Scurll. He turned his focus to Ricky Starks and the Lucky 7 rule. If the NWA TV Champion retains his title in seven matches, then he gets an NWA Title shot. Starks has one win thus far. A brief Starks promo aired. Mooney said the NWA Women’s Championship was just moments away. He said Melina had informed the NWA that she wanted to be next in line for a shot at the title. Mooney wondered what that would do for Melina’s relationship with Thunder Rosa…

Powell’s POV: I really like the Lucky 7 rule, as it helps make the NWA TV Title stand out from the NWA National Championship. Plus, there’s a lot they can do creatively with the champion chasing seven wins and/or draws in order to get a shot at the NWA Title.

3. NWA Tag Champions Eli Drake and James Storm vs. Jocephus and Mims in a non-title match. Bennett said it was great to see Jocephus back in the NWA, then Galli spoke about Jocephus having a long history in the NWA. In the end, Drake hoisted up Mims and tossed him into the air, then Storm hit him with a Codebreaker on the way down. Storm pinned Mims…

NWA Tag Champions Eli Drake and James Storm beat Jocephus and Mims in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: A simple showcase win for Drake and Storm. I’m actually surprised that this didn’t lead to an angle or even a promo, but sometimes it’s good to keep things simple to provide some breathing room for the other segments.

A video package recapped Thunder Rosa beating Allysin Kay to win the NWA Women’s Championship at the Hard Times pay-per-view…

4. Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship. Both women were cheered during their entrances. Melina was seated next to the broadcast team, but she did not wear a headset nor comment on the match. Rosa targeted the left arm of Kay, which the broadcast team pointed out was the arm she damaged at the pay-per-view.

The women traded strikes until the faded and went into slow motion mode with the punches. They regrouped and then fired quick shots at one another, which got a rise out of the crowd. They both delivered big boots and were down for a moment. Rosa clotheslined Kay in the corner, then performed double knees to her chest.

Marti Belle came to ringside. Rosa wasn’t happy. Kay also acted displeased. Tasha Steelz and Ashley Vox came out and slowly walked toward Belle, who backed away. Kay was distracted by this for a moment and Rosa tried to steal a pin, but Kay kicked out. Belle ended up standing next to Melina while Steelz and Vox stood on the other side of the broadcast team.

Kay rallied with a big boot and hit a Jackhammer style move for a near fall. Kay set up for her finisher, but Rosa avoided it and performed a Stunner for a near fall of her own. Rosa suplexed Kay and got another two count. Rosa hoisted up Kay and performed a Death Valley Driver for another two count. A short time later, Rosa flapjacked Kay onto the top rope and then rolled her into a pin.

Thunder Rosa defeated Allysin Kay to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

After the match, Melina and Belle both applauded Rosa and approached her at ringside, but Rosa didn’t looked pleased with them. The fans chanted “you don’t need them” and then the closing credits played to end the show…

Powell’s POV: A good match, though not as good as their pay-per-view outing. The pay-per-view match was straight forward without anything happening at ringside, and was just a cleaner match inside the ring. But I still enjoyed the rematch and I like that Rosa seems to be splitting away from Melina and Belle. Could Kay end up being her replacement in that faction? Either way, I hope they have a creative plan to keep Kay strong now that the focus seems to be shifting away from her and in the direction of Rosa’s issues with Melina and Belle. Overall, the usual fun hour of Powerrr. While much of the appeal of Powerrr has been the mic work, this show featured a nice mix of that and in-ring work.



