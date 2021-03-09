WWE Raw preview: Two title matches set for Monday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: I’m stunned that WWE actually advertised a pair of matches a week in advance. Oddly, though, they did not announce any new matches for the WWE Fastlane event on Monday even though next week’s show will be the brand’s go-home edition for the pay-per-view. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.