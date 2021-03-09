AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for the AEW Revolution fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

-Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix.

-Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Maki Itoh.

-The Inner Circle’s War Council.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that Reba/Rebel is out of the six-woman tag match due to her “injury” and has been replaced by Rose. Wednesday’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for the live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.