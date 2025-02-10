AEW Dynamite preview (Cedar Park taping reports needed): AEW Tag Team Title match set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Trios Titles

-MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be taped on Tuesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center, presumably due to the crew traveling to Australia for the Grand Slam event. We are looking for reports or basic results from Tuesday’s taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review on Wednesday as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).