AEW WrestleDream lineup: The latest card for next month’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

Powell’s POV: There’s been no mention of Sabre’s NJPW TV Title being at stake. The Strickland and Page match was made official on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The newest AEW pay-per-view is a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki, who died on October 1, 2022.