AEW Dynamite preview: The Friday night edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Friday, May 28 edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Miro vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Title.

-Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page.

-The Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes weigh-in.

-Jade Cargill issues an open challenge.

-A celebration of Inner Circle’s greatest moments.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

-Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi.

-A celebration of Hikaru Shida’s one year as AEW Women’s Champion.

-A special announcement regarding the Buy In pre-show

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will not air on Wednesday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Dynamite will instead air live on May 28 from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with the go-home show for AEW Double or Nothing. We will have live coverage of the Friday Dynamite at 9CT/10ET.