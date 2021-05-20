Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Road Dogg, Akam of AOP, Randy Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Under Siege event. John Moore’s review of this episode will be available late tonight. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes A-Kid vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT UK Heritage Cup. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an C grade with 29 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brian “Road Dogg” James is 52. James works as a producer for NXT.

-Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) of the AOP tag team is 28. AOP was released by WWE in September 2020.

-Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) died at age 58 on May 20, 2011. Savage was driving and his wife was a passenger when he became unresponsive and crashed into a tree. His wife suffered minor injuries.