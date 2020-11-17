The Miz & Mrs. viewership for the post-Raw edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The post WWE Raw airing of the Miz & Mrs. reality show delivered 666,000 viewers for USA Network on Monday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 455,000 viewers who watched last Thursday’s prime time episode. Monday’s airing delivered a .23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Miz & Mrs. (starring Marjo) benefitted from having the Raw audience as a lead-in on Mondays, so it seems logical that USA Network would continue to air episodes on Monday nights.



