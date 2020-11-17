WWE Smackdown poll results for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The November 13 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 39 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A and C finished tied for second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade for a consistently good show from start to finish. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



