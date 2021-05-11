NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie in a falls count anywhere match.

-Matt Cross vs. Mims in an NWA TV Title qualifying match.

-Sal Rinauro vs. Kratos.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis drops a bombshell.

-Thunder Rosa and Kamille have a “live and uncensored summit.”

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.