New AEW signing announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Matt Sydal on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Sydal debuted with AEW at the September 5 All Out pay-per-view, which unfortunately is remembered for his botched finisher. Aside from that moment, Sydal has looked good in his AEW matches and his a good addition to the roster.



