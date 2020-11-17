WWE Raw viewership for the WWE Championship main event and final Survivor Series hype

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.779 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.69 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.868 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.740 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.728 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, seventh, and sixth in the 18-49 cable demographic respectively. While the third hour had the fewest viewers, the WWE Championship match at the end of the night did a better job than usual of maintaining the viewership from the first two hours. The November 18, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.127 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show.