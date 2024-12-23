WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Great Muta, Jamie Noble, Arik Cannon, Caristico, Luke Gallows, Mauro Ranallo, Otis, Primo Colon, Biff Busick

CategoriesDot Net Daily NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw was taped last Monday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show features Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for the final Q&A Audio Show of 2024 via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Tampa and all of the WWE holiday tour live events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is 62 today.

-WWE producer Jamie Noble (James Gibson) is 48 today.

-Arik Cannon is 43 today.

-Caristico (Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde) turned 42 on Sunday. He worked as the first Sin Cara in WWE and previously worked as Mistico.

-Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Mauro Ranallo turned 55 on Saturday.

-Primo Colon (Eddie Colon Coates) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Biff Busick (Christopher Girard) turned 39 on Saturday. He worked as Oney Lorcan in NXT.

-Otis (Niko Bogojevic) turned 33 on Saturday.