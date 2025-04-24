AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 521,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 624,000 viewership average for last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.14 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 686,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the April 24, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 683,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Dynasty fallout edition.