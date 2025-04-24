Deadlock Pro Wrestling “DPW Title Fight In Vegas” results: Vetter’s review of the Ultimate Conflict match for the vacant DPW Title, Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Violence is Forever for the DPW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “DPW Title Fight In Vegas”

April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Meet

Released April 23, 2025 via DPWondemand.com

This was the sixth of seven independent wrestling shows held at this venue between Thursday and Friday. If you know Las Vegas, this venue is near the Fremont Experience. This room is well lit with a crowd of maybe 400. Deadlock Pro has formed an alliance with West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling, and they all held shows in this venue over WrestleMania weekend. (After their lighting debacle at a smaller venue, New Texas Pro wrote on their Twitter page that they hope to participate with these three promotions next year.) Rich Bocchini, Caprice Coleman, and Veda Scott provided commentary. This show was released on the DPW’s website on Wednesday for subscribers only. Their production and overall quality are top-notch.

* Jake Something is injured, and he has been stripped of his DPW title. So, we have an eight-way to crown a new DPW champion.

* The show opened with Hyan holding a lot of money, and she’s putting out a bounty on Dani Luna!

1. “Magenta” Riko Kawahata and Maria vs. Masha Slamovich and Queen Aminata. Magenta are a tag team from Japan’s Marvelous promotion and I’ve seen them on some past Marvelous shows in the U.S., and they offered a handshake but rolled up Masha and Aminata for a nearfall at the bell! Aminata knocked one of them down with a hard double chop. Masha hit a running knee to Riko’s face, and she tossed Riko across the ring by her hair. Masha hit a sliding Helluva Kick for a nearfall at 3:00. Riko tied her in an Octopus Stretch. Aminata traded chops on the floor with Maria. Maria hit a running pump kick to Aminata’s chest as the Queen was seated in the front row at 7:30, and they all continued to brawl at ringside.

In the ring, Maria hit a German Suplex on Aminata, then a running one-legged dropkick for a nearfall at 9:00. Riko hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Aminata, then a running knee to the face for a nearfall. Aminata hit a German Suplex and a running kick to Riko’s face for a nearfall. Masha hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Masha nailed the White knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Really good action.

Masha Slamovich and Queen Aminata defeated Maria and Riko Kawahata at 12:54.

* Masha and Aminata both made gestures that they want a title belt… and they began shoving each other! They won the match but that got heated quickly!

2. The Beast Mortos and Arez vs. Laredo Kid and Rey Horus in a lucha rules match. This should be insane. Arez and Laredo traded quick lucha reversals to open. Laredo and Rey hit stereo dives to the floor. In the ring, Laredo hit a top-rope frogsplash on Arez for a nearfall at 2:00. Arez hit a powerslam on Horus and ran up his back. This was insanely quick action. The commentators wondered if Arez and Mortose have their own language that only they understand. They tugged at Horus’ mask and were booed. Mortos hit a delayed vertical suplex as the fans counted in Spanish… he dropped him after about 30 seconds. (Funny as the crowd’s Spanish dropped out as they kept trying to count.)

Laredo hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Mortos, then a corner plancha to the floor on him. “How close are we to the airport???” Caprice shouted. In the ring, Horus and Laredo double-teamed Mortos, but Mortos hit a Samoad Drop on Horus and a backbreaker over his knee on Laredo Kid for a nearfall at 7:00. Horus hit a swinging DDT on Mortos, then a springboard DDT on Arez for a nearfall. Arez hit a sit-out powerbomb on Laredo for a nearfall. Laredo hit a Michinoku Driver and a second-rope moonsault elbow drop. He then hit a top-rope moonsault elbow drop. He hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mortose at 9:30. Mortos hit a backbreaker over his knee, a clothesline, and a piledriver on Horus for the pin. That was a blast and rightfully got a standing ovation and “that was awesome!” chant.

The Beast Mortos and Arez defeated Rey Horus and Laredo Kid at 9:58.

* Backstage, Masha Slamovich celebrated her win, but she was livid at Queen Aminata for disrespecting her.

3. Dani Luna vs. Takumi Iroha (w/Magenta) in a proving ground match. Luna’s DPW Women’s title is not on the line; Iroha needs a win or a 10-minute time limit draw to earn a title shot. Standing switches to open as they twisted each other’s left arm. Dani hit an Exploder Suplex at 2:30 and a clothesline into the corner. The commentators talked about Dani’s strength. The 5-minute call was spot on. Iroha hit a running penalty kick and was fired up. Dani hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Iroha unloaded a series of kicks and got a nearfall. Dani hit a German Suplex and they were both down at 8:30, as time was quickly running out! The 9:00 call was spot-on. They got up and traded stiff forearm strikes, and Iroha caught her with a kick under the jaw, then a running Razor’s Edge for the pin! Caprice noted it has been more than a year since Luna was pinned here.

Takumi Iroha pinned Dani Luna at 9:38.

* Iroha picked up the belt, stared at it, but then carelessly tossed it at Luna in a disrespectful manner and left!

4. LaBron Kozone vs. Leon Slater for the DPW National Title. Again, Kozone is giving off Trick Williams vibes these days; he has a clear size and muscle mass advantage on Slater and he kept the kid grounded early on. Slater hit a huracanrana at 3:30 and a Rewind Kick to the face. Slater hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Leon hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Kozone hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee, then a flipping backbreaker over his knee at 5:30. He whipped Slater into the corner, with Leon collapsing and grabbing his lower back. Kozone hit an Exploder Suplex and was in charge. Leon hit a handspring-back-elbow and they were both down at 7:30. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, but he clutched at his lower back.

Kozone hit a senton and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 9;30. Leon hit a superkick; Kozone hit an enzuigiri; Slater hit a release Blue Thunder Bomb and they were both down at 11:30, and this crowd was going nuts. Kozone set up for a fallaway slam, but Slater somehow escaped and hit a DDT. Neat spot. Slater dove over the corner post and slammed onto Kozone on the floor at 13:00 and that popped the crowd. In the ring, he climbed the top-rope but his back spasmed! Kozone hit a top-rope Ballgame clothesline, but it sent Slater to the floor. In the ring, Slater got an inside cradle for a nearfall. Slater popped to his feet, hit a second Ballgame, and got the pin. That was tremendous.

LaBron Kozone defeated Leon Slater to retain the DPW National Title at 14:49.

* Outside, Iroha cut a promo entirely in Japanese, but we have English subtitles. She’s looking forward to her title match. We then went to Dani Luna also outside, and she said she has Hyan and the whole Marvelous roster against her. She was attacked from behind by Nicole Matthews! Everyone is out to get Dani! We then had a video package to set up the next match.

5. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku in a Sin City Streetfight for the DPW Tag Team Titles. ViF came out first and got in the ring, but then they ran to the floor and attacked GYV as the Vets came out of the back, and all four fought at ringside. Zack and Ku got in the ring and kept brawling. (I think we had a bell at first contact because we didn’t get one now.) Garrini stood up and he had a bloody forehead. Ku hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Gibson. Drake threw a briefcase at Garrini’s head; the briefcase opened and casino poker chips went all over the ring. Drake clocked Ku in the head with a chair, earning a “you sick f—!” chant.

GYV kept ViF on the mat, as both Ku and Garrini were now covered in blood all over their faces. All four got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Garrini applied a sleeper, while Ku applied an Octopus Stretch. Gibson escaped the Octopus and he freed Drake. Gibson got his scarf and he choked Garrini with it at 9:00. Ku got in the ring with a chain around his neck, and he choked GYV with it! Garrini hit some forearm strikes. Drake locked in a sleeper on Garrini. Garrini hit a jumping piledriver off the apron and through a table on the floor at 12:00, and this table absolutely exploded and disintegrated!

In the ring, Ku and Gibson traded forearm strikes. I must reiterate how blood-covered Ku was here. Gibson shoved Ku head-first into a chair wedged into the corner. VIF hit a team slam, sending Gibson through a table in the ring for a nearfall, but Drake made the save at 14:30. ViF hit stereo blows to Drake’s head, then Ku hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, but Gibson yanked the ref from the ring! Ku hit a baseball slide kick to the floor and they all fought at ringside again. Gibson hit a low blow on Garrini; Drake kicked Garrini off the apron and through a table on the floor. In the ring, Ku hit some chops and Yes Kicks on both GYV. Gibson hit a clothesline for a believable nearfall at 18:00. GYV hit Ku again with some chair shots and pinned him. Violent, violent match.

James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini to retain the DPW Tag Team Titles at 18:44.

* LeBron Kozone stood outside and celebrated his title win and was holding the belt. Now his sights are set on the DPW shows in Japan this weekend!

* The next match, dubbed “Ultimate Conflict,” is similar to an AEW-style “Casino Gauntlet” match. We have up to 12 competitors coming out at random intervals, but it can end via pinfall at any time. However, if you are thrown over the top rope to the floor, you are eliminated (but the match doesn’t end.) This is one-fall. Again, the winner will become the new DPW champion, as Jake Something has vacated the belt.

6. Ultimate Conflict match. Drawing No. 1 was BK Westbrook, while Titus Alexander drew No. 2. They traded quick rollups; again, this could end before any of the other 10 even come out. Titus hit a dropkick. BK hit a running neckbreaker. (I like this style of a Rumble because, as the commentators pointed out, the first spots are coveted, in hopes you can win it before others even get in.) They traded chops on the apron. BK hit a top-rope elbow drop. We finally had our entrant No. 3, Trevor Lee, at 3:30. He’s a cocky heel here and he jawed at BK. Calvin Tankman was No. 4 at 5:30 (hey, they did say it would be random intervals.) Tankman hit some loud chops on everyone, and he hit some blows to Trevor’s ribs. BK tossed Alexander over the top rope to the floor! Alexander had been eliminated at 7:30!

Luke Jacobs was No. 5, so we still had four guys fighting in the ring. Jacobs hit a uranage. Michael Oku was No. 6; he charged at UK rival Jacobs and they traded forearm strikes. Oku hit an enzuigiri , then a running knee to the side of the face, and they were both down. Oku put Lee in a half-crab, while Jacobs put BK in a Figure Four. Thomas Shire was No. 7 at 11:00. He avoided an enzuigiri and hit a German Suplex on Oku. Shire and Calvin traded chops so we got the obligatory “beef!” chants. “Call that meat-slapping right there,” Caprice said. Shire hit a German Suplex, and that popped the crowd. Kevin Blackwood was No. 8 at 13:00; he hit some spin kicks on BK’s thighs, then he flipped BK onto Calvin in a corner.

Blackwood hit a brainbuster on Oku for a nearfall. Lee hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Blackwood for a nearfall. BK hit a running Blockbuster on Jacobs at 15:00. Oku hit a frogsplash on Tankman for a nearfall. Oku went for a springboard move but he was pushed to the floor and was eliminated at 16:22. Mad Dog Connelly was No. 9. Again, he’s like Bruiser Brody and he was waving around a steel chain. Shire and Connelly traded overhand chops as everyone else was on the floor. Connelly wrapped the chain around Shire’s neck and tossed him over the top rope to the floor at 18:14. So, we’ve had three eliminations so far. Matt Tremont came out to Journey and he was No. 10; the match came to a complete stop because his entrance was so long. He finally got in the ring and battled Connelly.

Connelly and Tremont both fought over the top rope to the floor for a double elimination at 20:36! Tremont’s entrance took longer than his time in the match! Bryan Keith was No. 11 at 21:30 and he hit several Exploder Suplexes. Keith caught Lee with a hard knee to the chin and hit an Emerald Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall. Keith and Tankman jawed at each other, then traded chops. Keith hit a Lungbower to the chest. Keith was tossed at 23:49! Blackwood hit a doublestomp on Jacobs, with Luke falling to the floor. However, Trevor Lee kicked Kevin off the apron to the floor at 24:30! Both Jacobs and Blackwood were eliminated! Adam Priest is our final entrant! SO, we have our final four of Priest, Westbrook, Tankman and Trevor Lee.

Westbrook hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press! But as he stood up, Lee grabbed him and tossed him to the floor at 26:05! Lee and Priest worked together to beat down Tankman. They hugged, celebrated, and were booed. Calvin fired up and hit some clotheslines. Calvin hit a standing powerbomb on Priest. Calvin hit a spinning back fist to eliminate Lee at 28:55! Priest immediately got underneath Calvin and flipped him to the floor, too, thinking he won. However, when this match got down to just two, it’s a singles match and you can’t win by tossing someone to the floor! Priest got a backslide for a nearfall. Lee returned and distracted Tankman! Calvin dropped Lee with a forearm strike. The ref got bumped. Priest hit a chairshot to Calvin’s leg! He applied a single-leg crab, and Tankman tapped out! Priest wins!

Adam Priest won the 12-man Ultimate Conflict to win the DPW World Title at 32:29.

* Backstage, Tremont wants a singles match with Connelly. In a different segment, the Grizzled Young Veterans celebrated their win, drinking beers while still covered in the blood of ViF. We then saw Connelly, who also wants Tremont. Finally, we saw Adam Priest, who was celebrating with the heavyweight title belt. Trevor Lee came up to him, congratulated him on the win, and he took Priest’s beer and left!

Final Thoughts: A tremendous show. Maybe the best top-to-bottom indy show of the whole weekend. I always say DPW is like watching peak 2004-era ROH, and that was the case here. All six matches delivered. I liked how the main event played out, and I’ll give that best match. Kozone-Slater was really good for second. The lucha tag was a dazzling sprint and takes third. I wouldn’t argue with anyone who liked that violent tag match and had it higher, as it was quite a war. While this show is on the paid area of the website, there are other DPW shows available on YouTube that you should check out.