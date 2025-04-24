WrestleMania 41 poll results for best matches and overall show grades

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-41 percent of Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 41 Night One a B grade. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat won the best match of Night One honors with a whopping 71 percent of the vote. Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship finished a distant second with 17 percent of the vote.

-37 percent of Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 41 Night Two a B grade. C finished a distant second with 28 percent of the vote.

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship ran away with the best match of Night Two honors with 68 percent of the vote. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title finished a distant second with 17 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave B grades to WrestleMania 41 Night One. Jake gave Night Two a B- grade, and I gave Night Two a C+ grade. As much as I grumbled about WrestleMania not going with singles showdown matches in some cases, the two Triple Threat matches stole WrestleMania weekend. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.