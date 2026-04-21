What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating: How did the WrestleMania 42 go-home show perform?

April 21, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.58 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.412 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.36 rating. Smackdown shot up nicely from the previous week. However, Smackdown was down compared to the prior year when the April 18, 2025, WrestleMania 41 go-home show averaged 1.741 million viewers and a 0.55 rating for USA Network.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.