WWE Smackdown rating: How did the WrestleMania 42 go-home show perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.58 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.412 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.36 rating. Smackdown shot up nicely from the previous week. However, Smackdown was down compared to the prior year when the April 18, 2025, WrestleMania 41 go-home show averaged 1.741 million viewers and a 0.55 rating for USA Network.