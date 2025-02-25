WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the February 17 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 17 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.8 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was the same as the 2.8 million global viewership listed for the February 10 episode.

Powell’s POV: The February 17 Raw finished tenth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing eighth the week before. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.