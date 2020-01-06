WWE Raw in Oklahoma City (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Raw dark matches, Jacqueline, Tony Halme, La Parka II, Jim Powers, Chris Kanyon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Center with the brand’s first show of 2020. WWE is advertising the return of Brock Lesnar and a pair of title matches Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Oklahoma City, Wednesday’s AEW in Southaven, Mississippi, and Friday’s Smackdown in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is advertising the following dark matches on the arena page for tonight’s Raw: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, and Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jacqueline Moore is 56 today.

-The late Tony Halme was born on January 6, 1963. Borga, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-Jim Powers (James Manley) turned 62 on Saturday.

-La Parka II (Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) turned 54 on Saturday.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Christopher Klucsarits) was born on January 4, 1970. He took his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder on April 2, 2010.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

