AEW Collision rating for Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 421,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Collision produced a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Collision episode carried the Grand Slam Australia theme and averaged 502,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating, and benefitted having the NBA All-Star weekend skills competition as a lead-in. The better comparison is the February 8 edition that averaged 387,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, the February 24, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 385,000 viewers with a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic.