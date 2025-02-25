WWE touts Nissin Foods as an official partner

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce Nissin Foods as an official partner.

February 25, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Nissin Foods today announced a new partnership that will see Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK, the company’s hottest ramen brand, serve as a presenting partner of Elimination Chamber, which takes place Saturday, March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

As an Official Partner of WWE, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK will receive prominent exposure within key WWE assets, including a match sponsorship at WrestleMania® 41 in Las Vegas, integrations within WWE’s flagship programming, Raw and SmackDown, and WWE’s popular e-gaming YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, as well as sponsored episodes of WWE Playback, social integrations and more.

Additionally, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK will sponsor the iconic Men’s Elimination Chamber match, which will feature WWE Superstars Logan Paul, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest and John Cena, who is appearing in the final Elimination Chamber match of his career.

“Nissin Foods is home to a variety of classic brands, and we are excited for Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK to present Elimination Chamber to a worldwide audience,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO.

“WWE fans crave intensity and excitement, and we’re bringing that same fiery thrill to their taste buds with Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK,” said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. “Whether you’re a fan of WWE or someone who craves bold flavors, our Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK line delivers an unmatched spice experience that will pair perfectly with Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.”

Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK recently launched limited edition packaging featuring WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan. Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK bowls and packets are available online and in-store at retailers nationwide. WWE and Nissin Foods are partnering to give fans a chance to witness the grandeur of WrestleMania 41, live and in-person, with an all-expense paid trip through the “Can You Handle The Heat Sweepstakes.”

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether Nissin’s top rival Maruchan will align with AEW in an act of ramen noodle war.