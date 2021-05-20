NXT UK TV preview: The lineup for today’s WWE Network show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-A-Kid vs. Tyler Bate for the Heritage Cup Championship.

-Rampage Brown vs. Wolfgang.

-Xia Brookside vs. Amale.

-Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions with Ilja Dragunov.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.