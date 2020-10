CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Shorty G has been drafted to Smackdown. The announcement was made in a video (see below).

Powell’s POV: WWE is making things up as they go along, as Shorty G was eligible to be drafted on Friday night. Per their own rules, he should have been a free agent once the Talking Smack round of the draft passed.