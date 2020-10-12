WWE Total Bellas return date announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that Total Bellas will return on E! on November 12.

Los Angeles, CA – October 12, 2020 – WWE® Superstars, New York Times best-selling authors and entrepreneurs Nikki Bella® and Brie Bella® are back with an all-new season of “Total Bellas” premiering on Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET/PT .

This season, as Nikki and Brie prepare for some major milestones including the expansion of their families with the births of their baby boys, and the release of their memoir “Incomparable” where Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years. As Brie gives Nikki some childbirth and motherhood life hacks, it brings some of Brie’s emotions to the forefront from her previous pregnancy.

Brie attempts to bring Nikki and their brother JJ back together after they hit a rough patch in their relationship. In a devastating turn of events, the family finds out their mom Kathy will need to have an emergency brain surgery. Despite everything, The Bellas still find time to celebrate with their family babymoon trip, baby showers and an impromptu decision leaves the twins wondering if Phoenix is their forever home.

Last season, “Total Bellas” delivered more than 1 million total viewers, 672,000 P18-49 and 499,000 W18-49, up 12 percent, nine percent and 16 percent, respectively, from the prior season. This marks the highest-rated season among all key demos in two years. The season five finale garnered more than 1.3 million total viewers and 764,000 P18-49, which made it the most-watched episode of the series-to-date and highest-rated episode of the series among P18-49 in two years. Driven by triple digit growth on digital/streaming and Set Top Box VOD, total audience for “Total Bellas” across all platforms is outperforming growth seen on linear alone, up 22 percent among P18-49 vs. the prior season. Socially, “Total Bellas” ranked as the #1 most social cable reality series throughout the season for premiere episodes, with 518K total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Total Bellas” is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as Executive Producers for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.

Source: Nielsen, L28, excl repeats; Total Audience viewing through Day 28. Nielsen Social Content Rating, Linear measurement for reality cable premieres, 4/1/20 – 6/13/20; ListenFirst, Audience Analysis

Powell’s POV: WWE reality shows are taking over Thursday nights, as the Miz & Mrs. show will return the same night on USA Network.