10/12 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the 2020 WWE Draft night two, Dual-Brand Battle Royal for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match, Seth Rollins says farewell to Raw, Mustafa Ali’s first promo as Retribution’s leader

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,429)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired October 12, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The ThunderDome was spotlighted to start and then the broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in. They touted some of the wrestlers acquired by Raw on night one of the WWE Draft, then showed a graphic of the wrestlers available on night two…

Randy Orton made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome. Orton said regardless of where he ends up in the draft, he will be locked inside the Hell in a Cell structure and will take the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre. Orton said 2020 has been McIntyre’s year and then listed some of his accomplishments.

Orton recalled beating McIntyre in last week’s six-man tag match. He said McIntyre had not lost via pinfall in nearly a year. Orton said it’s a sign of things to come. Orton looked into the camera and spoke to McIntyre while saying he would pin him again in the HIAC match and take the title from him by hitting him with an RKO.

Before Orton could spit out the final letter of his finisher, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s entrance music interrupted him. McIntyre walked onto the stage and said Orton was right when he said he was the first person to pin him in nearly a year. McIntyre said what he did to Orton previously was for others, but what he does to him at HIAC will be for him.

McIntyre recalled saying he would kick the crap out of Orton whenever they were in the same building. McIntyre said he didn’t want to break a promise. McIntyre entered the ring and worked over Orton, who caught him with a kick and rolled to ringside. McIntyre followed and performed a side slam onto the broadcast table. McIntyre rolled Orton back inside the ring, but Orton rolled out the other side and headed up to the stage…

The broadcast team hyped the Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black match. Backstage, a crew member handed Stephanie McMahon a card that presumably featured the first draft picks. Phillips hyped the first round as coming up after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I guess the producers and referees were content letting McIntyre and Orton fight all night unlike every other time a fight breaks out. Anyway, the segment was successful in putting over Orton’s pinfall win from last week while also making McIntyre look strong. The hook for the first round of the draft coming up after the commercial break was nicely done.

Stephanie McMahon was introduced and she walked out to the podium to deliver the first round picks.

Round One

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to Raw

Bayley to Smackdown

Randy Orton to Raw

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to Smackdown

Charlotte Flair to Raw

Powell’s POV: The Fiend to Raw was expected because he can remain heel and eventually feud with Drew McIntyre. I assume Alexa Bliss will be joining him on Raw. Raw Tag Champions The Street Profits moving to Smackdown was also expected once Smackdown Tag Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Raw. Do they swap belts? Do they have a unification match? Do they both get traded back to their previous brand?

1. Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match. Owens was second to make his entrance and went right at Black to start. Owens performed an early cannonball on Black, who was seated in front of the ringside barricade. Owens set up a table on the floor and set up for a powerbomb, but Black punched Owens’ knee to break free. Owens caught Black with a kick, then climbed onto the barricade. Black grabbed Owens and tossed him onto the broadcast table. [C]

The wrestlers were back inside the ring coming out of the break. Black tried to suplex Owens onto a chair in the middle of the ring, but Owens blocked it. Owens sold back pain. Black performed a drop toe hold on Owens, who fell face first onto the table. Owens came back with a couple of chair shots and then DDT’d Black for a near fall.

Owens set up four chairs in the ring and tried to superplex Black, who knocked him off the ropes. Black leapt from the ropes and hit Owens with double knees to drive him onto the chairs, which led to a near fall. Black brought a table inside the ring.

Owens slipped to ringside. Black followed and shoved Owens into the ring post, but Owens ducked a Black Mass kick. Back inside the ring, Owens performed a Stunner and then powerbombed Black through the table before pinning him…

Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black in 12:10 in a No DQ match.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were shown talking backstage. Phillips hyped that they would be the guests on Miz TV…

Powell’s POV: The Owens vs. Black feud didn’t have strong storyline support, so I won’t complain if this is the end of the road. I thought they might be putting Black with The Fiend, but there was no hint of that during this match.

An ad for NXT focused on Ember Moon, Dexter Lumis, and Toni Storm without announcing any matches…

Powell’s POV: Oddly, NXT has yet to announce any matches for Wednesday’s show.

Phillips touted Stephanie McMahon being labeled the most influential CMO by Forbes…

Stephanie announced the next round of draft picks…

Round Two

Braun Strowman to Raw

Daniel Bryan to Smackdown

Matt Riddle to Raw

Kevin Owens to Smackdown

Jeff Hardy to Raw

Powell’s POV: Strowman had essentially moved to Raw in recent weeks, so that’s not a surprise. Bryan remaining on Smackdown makes sense because he should be an eventual challenger to Roman Reigns. Riddle and Hardy moving to Raw feels somewhat newsworthy, and Owens needs a fresh start after feeling like the odd man out on Raw since WrestleMania.

The Miz and John Morrison hosted Miz TV in the ring. Miz boasted that he is the face of USA Network. Miz introduced Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke as his guests. Phillips reminded viewers that Miz helped influence the trade that sent Rose to Raw because he was trying to get to Otis.

Miz said Rose should be thanking her for the incredible opportunity. She said that what he did was petty. Miz asked Brooke if she was sure she wanted to team with Rose given the split between Rose and her best friend Sonya Deville. He also noted that they would both be in the battle royal where there could be only one winner. “May the best woman win,” Rose told Brooke.

Natalya and Lana made their entrance. Natalya said she and Lana are also in the battle royal, but no one wanted to interview them. Rose told Lana if she spent less time on Tik Tok and more time training in the ring then she might be able to win a match. Natalya hit Rose and then a brawl broke out. Rose and Brooke cleared Natalya and Lana to ringside… [C]

The Miz and Morrison were still in the ring after the break. Miz hyped season two of his reality show, then introduced Morrison is his Plan B guest. Morrison said it was an honor to join Miz to talk about all the things they plan to bring to Raw. Morrison spoke about bringing The Dirt Sheet to Raw and then they were interrupted by entrance music.

Lars Sullivan made his entrance. Sullivan entered the ring and went after Miz, who fled to ringside. Sullivan beat up Morrison in the ring. Miz tried to pull Morrison to ringside, but he backed off when Sullivan spotted him. Sullivan went back to destroying Morrison while Miz sold the attack from ringside. The broadcast team wondered which brand would draft Sullivan…

Powells POV: I think they are trying to establish Sullivan as a monster who will beat up anyone, but it is a little strange to have him destroy a heel in Morrison in his first Raw appearance in ages.

The broadcast team recapped Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beating Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro to win the Raw Tag Titles only to be drafted to Raw, while Big E was drafted to Smackdown…

Backstage, Adam Pearce informed The Street Profits and the New Day duo that they could swap title belts. The teams obliged. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode showed up and grumbled about not getting a shot at the Street Profits. Kingston and Woods stepped up and offered them a shot…

Powell’s POV: WWE needs to ditch brand specific titles. We have WWE and WWE Universal singles men’s champions, so why not do the same for the tag team and women’s titles? If nothing else, the belt swap seems to cement the idea of New Day truly being split up with Big E alone on Smackdown.

Seth Rollins was shown walking backstage while Saxton wondered what his farewell message would be to Raw viewers… [C]

Stephanie McMahon stood on the stage and announced Kingston and Woods vs. Roode and Ziggler for the Raw Tag Titles would take place during the show.

[Hour Two] Stephanie McMahon announced the next round of picks.

Round Three

Retribution to Raw

Lars Sullivan to Smackdown

Keith Lee to Raw

King Corbin to Smackdown

Alexa Bliss to Raw

Powell’s POV: It’s still hilarious that we’re supposed to believe that WWE signed a group that wants to end the company, and now Raw has drafted the same group of rebels. I am a little surprised that Lee and Sullivan weren’t drafted sooner. Could someone draft the awful King gimmick away from Corbin?

Seth Rollins made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. Rollins called it the end of an era while nothing that it was his last time appearing as a member of the Raw roster. Rollins said the Raw viewers were losing a champion and a man who has conquered monsters.

Rollins said most glaringly the viewers are losing the greatest leader in Raw history. He wondered who could step up on Raw and fill his shoes. He said it won’t be Rey Mysterio or Dominik Mysterio because they have also been drafted to Smackdown. Rollins was interrupted.

Jeff Hardy made his entrance. Rollins said he was trying to find a leader and that’s definitely not Hardy. Rollins told Hardy to get the hell out of his ring. Hardy said Rollins was drafted to Smackdown while he was drafted to Raw, so in a way it’s his ring now.

Rollins told Hardy that he should be focused on his match against Lars Sullivan that will take place on Smackdown. Rollins told Hardy good luck and said he would need it, then put the mic down and headed toward the ramp.

AJ Styles made his entrance. It looked like Styles and Rollins were going to be friendly, but Styles told him to keep stepping because it was never Monday Night Rollins. Rollins confronted Styles at ringside. Hardy kicked them both through the ropes, then ran Styles into the ring steps. Hardy leapt off the back of Styles and hit Poetry in Motion on Rollins. Hardy went to the apron and dove onto Styles.

Back inside the ring, Hardy took the mic and told Rollins that he was going to prove to him that Raw was in good hands. Hardy called for a Triple Threat match… An ad for the “season premiere” of Smackdown hyped Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship… [C]

2. Seth Rollins vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles in a Triple Threat. Phillips hyped it as a “first-time ever on Raw” match. Rollins and Styles worked together to put the boots to Hardy, but their alliance didn’t last long. With Hardy and Styles to ringside, Rollins performed a suicide dive onto them. [C]