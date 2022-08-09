What's happening...

WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: Three matches set for the Labor Day weekend stadium show

August 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held on Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium

-Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

Powell’s POV: WWE added the six-woman tag match on Monday’s Raw. WWE Clash at the Castle will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view beginning at 1pm CT/2pm ET. Colin McGuire will be covering this event live and will host an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

