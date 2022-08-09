WWE Raw preview: Riddle interview and a tournament match set for Monday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Riddle interview

-Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

Powell’s POV: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Dana Brooke and Tamina in the first tournament match. I assume that Raw will also be have on the backstage car accident angle, which may be the same angle that saw Dexter Lumis being hauled off by security at the end of Monday’s show. Damian Priest challenged Edge to a match for the August 22 edition. Next week’s Raw will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.