Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on separating life and pro wrestling, spending quality time, having cameras document their lives for their Hulu reality series

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

CBS Sports interview with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Story available via CBSSports.com

Bianca Belair on separating life and wrestling: “Wrestling is such a huge part of our lives. To me, this is my safe space. My husband always says, ‘This is my peace here.’ If I need to vent. If I need to bounce ideas off of someone, it’s going to be my husband. That safe space is my husband. That’s what we do when we’re home. So we don’t really cut it off… It’s not really trying to allot certain times to talk about wrestling. It’s a part of who we are. It’s a part of our lives and you really see that in the show. When we’re home, it’s wrestling talk. It’s something that we really talk about and it affects our personal life so we have to talk about it.”

Montez Ford on separating life and wrestling: “With this business and everything changing all the time — and even life — emotions don’t have an appointment time. They just show up. You can’t put a limit on what she’s able to discuss. That might be the time when it’s time for her to talk. You have to realize you’re a husband, you’re a worker, you’re a partner, you’re a friend. All those things at any given time all at the same time.”

Bianca Belair on quality time: “My husband gets on me all the time that we’re not spending time together. I’m like, ‘We work together. We travel together. We live together. We’re together all the time.’ He says, ‘No, quality time.’ He has to remind me of that. It’s a lot of turning continental breakfasts into dates. He’s very romantic. He’s very good at it. But it’s challenging. It can get really challenging trying to find that quality time.”

Montez Ford on being more than just Bianca’s husband: “I am her husband so anytime she’s successful or does something groundbreaking or landmark, that’s my success too essentially. But there’s also the part of me, the childhood kid that’s loved this since a child, always wants to do something for myself. I don’t want to be the only one bragging, I want her bragging too. What I do is use those thoughts to motivate myself. I’m very, very patient. I know the business has different ways of things happening. I feel like with patience, hard work and endurance will always push you through. I remember one of my favorites of all time, Macho Man, would always talk about how, ‘The cream rises to the top, brother.’ It’s kind of the same thing while being on this journey. And the things she’s doing is now motivating me when it’s my time. I just use those thoughts to better prepare myself. I see the things she’s doing and know that when it is my time, not only will I do the same things but push the bar even higher. So it’s a motivation thing.”

Bianca Belair on having cameras document their personal lives: “It’s the busiest time of the year. It’s the most hectic time of the year. It’s very stressful because you’re trying to figure out how you’re going to get to WrestleMania. You want to be on that stage. So you’re very vulnerable. You’re going through a lot of emotions… Sometimes you’re just not yourself during that time. It really shows how we navigate that and being raw and real and having some hard conversations about our personal lives.”

Timestamps

0:00 – Intro

0:24 – Crazy sweater

1:22 – Love & WWE experience

3:59 – Married life 7:04 – Dwayne The Rock Johnson

7:37 – “I’m Not Just Bianca Belair’s Husband”

9:13 – Family text chain

9:52 – Bianca Belair heel turn?

11:28 – Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40

12:35 – Dancing with a Baby after Street Profits Raw debut

13:22 – Who’s better at sharing food?

13:55 – Swapping hair