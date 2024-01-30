What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show

January 30, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.909 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.686 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: A big surge for the Royal Rumble fallout edition. That said, the numbers fell short of last year when the January 30, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.114 million viewers and a 0.64 rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TBH January 30, 2024 @ 4:34 pm

    ‘No one’ watches wrestling anymore.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.