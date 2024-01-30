WWE Raw rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.909 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.686 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: A big surge for the Royal Rumble fallout edition. That said, the numbers fell short of last year when the January 30, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.114 million viewers and a 0.64 rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show.