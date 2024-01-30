WWE Raw rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.909 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.686 million average. Raw delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.
Powell’s POV: A big surge for the Royal Rumble fallout edition. That said, the numbers fell short of last year when the January 30, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.114 million viewers and a 0.64 rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show.
‘No one’ watches wrestling anymore.
Hey idiot that’s not true.