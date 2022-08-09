8/8 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth, Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington, Nikki Victory and Megan Meyers vs. Ruby Soho and Skye Blue, Athena vs. Queen Aminata, Alex Reynolds and Jon Silver vs. TUG Cooper and Lord Crewe, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Freya States and Alice Crowley

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 75)

Taped August 3, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

Streamed August 8, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

This week’s Elevation began with Rancid’ s “Ruby Soho” playing as Ruby Soho and Skye Blue made their entrance. Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Ruby Soho and Sky Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers. Blue and Victory began the match. Blue took the advantage early and made the quick tag to Blue. After a double team, Soho tagged Blue back in. Blue attempted to kick Victory but Victory sidestepped and made the tag to Myers. Myers went for a clothesline and Blue ducked. Blue responded with a dropkick that did not hit flush. Myers came back with a series of punches and kicks and used her boot to rake Blue’s eyes.

Myers tagged in Victory who hit Blue with a series of forearms then went after Soho in the corner. Soho avoided the attack which allowed Blue to make the tag to Soho. Soho took care of both Victory and Myers. Soho sent Victory into Myers and Flatlined Myers which caused Victory to be DDT’d. Soho then grabbed Myers but Victory pulled Soho’s hair. Blue came in and kicked Victory while Soho hit Destination Unknown on Myers and got the pinfall.

Ruby Soho and Skye Blue defeated Nikki Victory and Megan Myers by pinfall in 3:07.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A fine showcase for the new team of Ruby Soho and Skye Blue as they build wins prior to an eventual showdown with Anna Jay and Tay Conti.

2. Parker Boudreaux vs Casey Carrington. After locking up Boudreaux dropped Carrington. Boudreaux then sent Carrington into the corner and charged with a splash. Boudreaux continued to use his power to throw the much smaller Carrington around the ring. Boudreaux got Carrington on his shoulders but Carrington slipped out and hit a pair of forearms. Boudreaux responded with a lariat. Boudreaux then lifted and dropped him to the mat with a modified Dominator and got the pinfall.

Parker Boudreaux defeated Casey Carrington by pinfall in 1:40.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Boudreaux seems to be a work in progress, but Dark and Elevation are fine places to get that work before being featured on TV.

3. Athena vs Queen Aminata. Athena went for a lockup but Aminata kicked Athena in the midsection then shook her butt in Athena’s face. Athena came back with an armdrag followed by a dropkick. Athena hit Aminata with a leg sweep and went for another move but Aminata retreated outside the ring. Athena met Aminata outside the ring and hit her with a shotgun dropkick. Athena sent Aminata back into the ring and Aminata backed up to the other side and held onto the ropes.

Athena tried to pull Aminata off but Aminata kicked Athena. Aminata came back with a pair of elbows then dropped Athena with a vertical suplex. Aminata went for the cover and got a two count, then Athena came back with a series of forearms. Aminata snapmared Athena then kicked her in the back. Aminata went for a kick but Athena ducked then kipped up and dropkicked Aminata. Athena then lifted Aminata for a powerbomb but turned Aminata around and dropped her face first on Athena’s knees. Athena then climbed the top ropes and hit Aminata with the O-face for the pinfall victory.

Athena defeated Queen Aminata by pinfall in 3:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good but short back and forth match. Both women got to look good here.

4. Leila Grey and Kiera Hogan vs. Freya States and Alice Crowley. Grey and Hogan argued on their way to the ring. Before the bell rang, States and Crowley used the arguing to their advantage and attacked Grey and Hogan. Crowley pushed Grey to one corner while States pushed Hogan to the other. States and Hogan met mid ring and high-fived each other. States went back after Hogan but was met with a kick to the face. Grey came out of her corner and pulled Crowley down by her hair. States and Hogan were left in the ring and Hogan jumped off States back and hit a legdrop.

States pushed Hogan into the ropes and Grey made the blind tag angering Hogan. States and Grey went back and forth until Grey hit States with a tornado DDT. States recovered quickly and hit Grey with a forearm but the momentum put Grey back into her corner so she could make the tag. States also tagged in Crowley. Hogan hit Crowley with a pair of kicks then hit a running single leg dropkick on Crowley in the corner. Hogan hit Crowley with a roundhouse kick and pinned Crowley while Grey stopped States from getting in the ring.

Leila Grey and Keira Hogan defeated Freya States and Alice Crowley by pinfall in 2:00.

Grey and Hogan continued to argue after the match and wouldn’t even raise each other’s hands in victory…

Bailin’s Breakdown: Fine for what it was with the winners arguing with one another during the match but still able to pull off the win.

5. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. T.U.G. Cooper and Lord Crewe. The fans erupted as the Dark Order made their entrance. Silver and Crewe started the match. Silver dropped Crewe with a shoulder tackle and then caught him with a flying elbow. Silver then backdropped Crewe. Cooper ran into the ring but was thrown out by Silver. Silver ran towards Crewe but was hit with a back elbow to the midsection. Crewe then punched Silver in his corner and made the tag to Cooper who continued to attack Silver in the corner.

Silver punched Cooper and made the tag to Reynolds. Crewe also tagged in but Reynolds kicked Cooper with a big boot. Crewe charged towards Reynolds but Reynolds moved and Crew ran into Cooper in the corner. Reynolds then came in and hit both with a running elbow. Crewe reversed an Irish whip and set up for a backdrop but Reynolds with a double stomp onto Crewe’s back. Cooper snuck back into the ring and Silver had enough. After kicking Cooper in the face, Silver and Reynolds focused on Crewe and hit their Stunner into a German suplex double team and got the pinfall.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated T.U.G. Cooper and Lord Crewe by pinfall in 2:12.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Regardless of how anyone feels about the Dark Order, there is no question regarding their popularity in person, as they get some of the loudest pops of the night. It was a fine showcase for Silver and Reynolds as they prepare for the trio’s tournament.

6. Penta El Zero Miedo and Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon.Fenix and Avalon started the match. Avalon stalled and tagged out. Nemeth also did the same and tagged Avalon back in. Fenix punched both Nemeth and Avalon then tagged out. Penta and Fenix then hit Nemeth and Avalon with a pair of thrust kicks. Penta and Fenix went to run the ropes for a dive outside the ring but instead were tripped up by Nemeth and Avalon. Avalon sent Fenix into the ringside barrier and Nemeth and Avalon double teamed Avalon.

Nemeth and Avalon with quick tags as they worked over Fenix. Penta ducked a double clothesline attempt from Nemeth and Avalon and kicked Avalon. Penta then dropped both Avalon and Nemeth with Slingblades. Penta tagged in Fenix who climbed the top rope and hit Nemeth with a splash. Avalon went after Penta but was sent to the floor over the top rope. Fenix and Penta double teamed Nemeth. Avalon broke up a pinfall attempt and hit Fenix with an enziguri. Nemeth followed up with a leaping DDT and set up for a neckbreaker while Avalon climbed the top rope.

Fenix slipped out and made the tag to Penta. Nemeth kicked Penta and tried to set up Penta for the neckbreaker. Penta reversed while Fenix hit Avalon with a jumping palm strike. Penta and Fenix with thrust kicks to Nemeth then Fenix leaped to the top rope where Avalon was and hit him with a Spanish Fly. Penta and Fenix then hit the double team Fear Factor on Avalon for the pinfall.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Fenix defeated Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon by pinfall in 4:50.

After the match Andrade El Idolo and Rush came out with Jose. They walked to the ring and teased getting in but instead walked to the back.

Bailin’s Breakdown: An ok back and forth match, which due to the length, is my match of the night. Not much competition for that “honor” tonight. It was a simple but effective set up for their tag match with Andrade and Rush on Dynamite. Athena and Aminata also had a pretty good match that was just too short to bump it up. Episode 75 clocked in at 32 minutes and 25 seconds.