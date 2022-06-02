AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for Friday’s show back in the normal time slot

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix
-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
-Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Title
Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live today from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
