AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Revolution go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

-Tully Blanchard and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt in a six-man tag match.

-Paul Wight interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

-AEW Eliminator tournament final.

-“Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan “5” Angels vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Angelico, and Jack Evans in a 10-man tag match.

-Chris Jericho and MJF press conference.

-Dark Order’s 10 vs. Max Caster in a ladder match qualifier.

Powell’s POV: Ryo Mizunami will face the winner of tonight’s Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose match in the finals of the tournament, and the winner will challenge Hikaru Shida at AEW Revolution. AEW is billing this event as “The Crossroads.” Wednesday’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for the live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.