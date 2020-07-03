WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match, Sheamus toast, Matt Riddle interview

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak for the Intercontinental Title.

-Sheamus toasts Jeff Hardy.

-Matt Riddle interviewed by Michael Cole.

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped on Thursday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



