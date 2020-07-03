WWE reportedly acquires Evolve

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE recently acquired the Evolve brand, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE now owns the Evolve brand name and the company’s video library.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether WWE will run future shows under the Evolve banner or if this was more about acquiring the tape library. WWE ran the Evolve 10th Anniversary special on WWE Network last July.



