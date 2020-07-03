WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Joey Janela, Johnny Swinger, Shinya Hashimoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped yesterday (along with next week’s show) in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show includes AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center, but the event has been officially postponed by the venue. WWE’s next listed date is July 31 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena, and then there’s a long gap until SummerSlam in Boston. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is now October 5 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. AEW postponed the Philadelphia and Boston events that were scheduled for late July and early August respectively to April 2021.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Japan Cup tournament continues on July 11 event in Osaka, Japan at one-third of the Osaka Jo Hall capacity for fans.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website. The Slammiversary pay-per-view will be held on July 18, presumably from the fan-free Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) is 45.

-Joey Janela is 31.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005 of a brain aneurysm.