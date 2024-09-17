WWE announces the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

September 17, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and NBC announce the return of the iconic Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will air live on Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y., the site of the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This marks the first primetime special, which will air quarterly on NBC and Peacock, as part of WWE’s new, five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, which officially kicked off last Friday with SmackDown on USA Network.

Saturday Night’s Main Event originally premiered on NBC in May of 1985.

Peacock is the live streaming home of WWE in the U.S., with upcoming premium live events such as Bad Blood, NXT Halloween Havoc and Crown Jewel, in addition to WWE shows like Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE Evil.

Powell’s POV: Saturday Night’s Main Event was a major show for WWE when it launched in 1985 in the Saturday Night Live time slot. Being on broadcast television was a big deal, and it was a rare chance for fans to see matches featuring top wrestlers facing one another on free television, as the weekly television shows primarily consisted mostly of squash matches. The show didn’t feel significant when the company brought it back in 2006, so it will be interesting to see how much they load up the the quarterly NBC special this time around.