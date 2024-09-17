What's happening...

John Cena lands leading role in the “Matchbox” movie

September 17, 2024

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star John Cena has been named the lead actor in the Matchbox live-action film. The movie is inspired by Mattel’s legendary line of toy cars. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: If you didn’t have a Matchbox car at some point when you were a kid then I am truly sorry that you had a bad childhood. The story contains an interesting fact that two Matchbox cars are sold every second somewhere around the world. Anyway, there’s no mention of when filming begins, so it remains to be seen whether this will cut into Cena’s planned WWE retirement tour that starts in January.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom September 17, 2024 @ 1:56 pm

    Loved matchbox cars,
    but micro machines were even better in my opinion.We need a movie with those.

