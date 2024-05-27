What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Title match set for the King and Queen of the Ring fallout show

May 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch in a steel cage match for the Women’s World Championship

-Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

