WWE Raw preview: Title match set for the King and Queen of the Ring fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch in a steel cage match for the Women’s World Championship

-Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena.