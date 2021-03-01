NXT TV preview: Title match set for Wednesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell's POV: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. "MSK" Wes Lee and Nash Carter for the NXT Tag Titles was advertised at one time, but it was pulled from the lineup due to Wes Lee breaking his hand.