NXT Great American Bash polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

July 12, 2025

NXT Great American Bash Poll – Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

NXT Great American Bash Poll – Vote for the best match
Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship
Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT North American Title
Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame for the Dame for the NXT Women's North American Title
Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace
Jasper Troy vs. Je'Von Evans
