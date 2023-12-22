WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (12/22): Barnett’s review of AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes vs. Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley in tournament matches for a shot at the U.S. Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,270)

Taped December 15, 2023 Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center

Aired December 22, 2023 on Fox

A video recap opened the show that focused on the storyline between The Bloodline and Randy Orton, along with the involvement of LA Knight and the returning AJ Styles.

In the arena, AJ Styles made his entrance. Video as shown of The Bloodline knocking AJ Styles out of competition a few months ago. He will also face Solo Sikoa later tonight. In the ring, Styles said that Randy Orton wants Roman Reigns at the Rumble, and LA Knight wants him anywhere or anytime. Styles said he didn’t blame either of them, but also didn’t give a damn about them either. He then said he wants Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

LA Knight interrupted and told Styles that he can have Roman Reigns, after he gets him first. But considering what happened last week, the first man on his list might be AJ Styles. Styles responded that Knight stepped over his body to tag with Cena and get his shot at Roman at Crown Jewel. Knight got in the ring and was interrupted by Randy Orton before he got a chance to speak.

Orton told Styles and Knight that he appreciates their desire to take down Randy Orton, but he was out for 18 long months and he missed his second home. He wants Roman Reigns first, and then they can have the scraps. Knight argued that since The Bloodline had taken out both Styles and Orton, but failed to take him out, they should fall in line behind him.

Nick Aldis walked out onto the stage and said since they all have a legitimate claim, he would give them a legitimate shot when they have a Triple Threat Match at the New Year’s Revolution show in two weeks. Styles said fine, and told Orton and Knight that he would take them out too if they interfered in his match with Solo Sikoa later in the show. The announce team plugged the US Championship Semifinal matches, and Dragon Lee vs. Butch for the NXT North American Championship.

Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega, and Shotzi made their entrance and rode onto the stage on Shotzi’s tank. They will face Damage Ctrl up next…[c]

My Take: Nothing unexpected or particularly exciting about that opening segment. The promos were fine but nothing that stood out in an overwhelmingly positive way. The crowd seemed a bit disappointed they weren’t going to get the Triple Threat in the Main Event.

Damage Ctrl made their entrance after the break.

1. “Damage Ctrl” Iyo Sky, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka (w/Dakota Kai) vs. Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Michin, and Shotzi in a Holiday Street Fight: Everybody scattered and brawled on the floor. Things settled down and the match focused on Iyo and Bianca for a moment. Bayley interrupted things, and Shotzi came in to even the odds. Shotzi unwrapped a chair and the crowd got excited about it. They traded basic offense for a bit until Shotzi was able to use the chair as a springboard and land a senton to the back of Bayley.

Shotzi got an assist from Michin and dove on Bayley and Iyo at ringside. Asuka and Kairi got involved with Kendo Sticks. Bianca and Shotzi returned fire with their own. It appeared that Shotzi hit Asuka in the back of the head by mistake. Hopefully she’s alright. At ringside, Bianca and Shotzi retrieved a table, but Bayley and Iyo stole it from them and used it to knock them down…[c]

There were stereo suplexes out of the corner and just about everyone was laid out. Zelina Vega delivered a DDT to Iyo Sky on the floor. Michin landed a powerbomb to Asuka in the ring, but Iyo took her out with a missile dropkick. She covered, but Bianca broke it up. Bianca sent Bayley out of the ring and put a present over Iyo’s head. She then picked up Iyo and Shotzi delivered a dropkick in sort of a doomsday device.

On the floor, Kairi unwrapped a trash can lid and smashed Shotzi with it. Zelina Vega then took out Kairi. Asuka smashed a pumpkin pie into Vega’s face and sprayed her with mist. In the ring, Bayley remained in control of Bianca. Asuka and Kairi joined in and unwrapped a gift at ringside, which turned out to be Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in boxes. They popped out of their gift boxes and took out Kairi and Asuka. Back in the ring, Bianca landed the KOD on Bailey. Iyo managed to land a Moonsault on Bianca, but Michin broke up the pinfall.

Michin entered and landed Eat Defeat on Iyo, and then put her through a table with a top rope senton for the win.

Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, and Michin defeated Damage Ctrl at 12:44

After the match, the babyfaces celebrated in the ring after collecting themselves. More footage was shown of the attack that put AJ Styles on the shelf. Elsewhere backstage, Roman Reigns asked Paul Heyman who the General Manager of Smackdown was, and then requested Heyman bring him in for a conversation.

Back in the arena, Dragon Lee made his entrance for the next match. He will face Butch next…[c]

My Take: Couple of ugly looking spots from Shotzi during that match, but otherwise the crowd seemed into the action and loved the weapons brawl. It suffered a lot from that WWE habit of having everyone else lay out while the camera focuses on two or three people, but everyone worked hard.