Pruett’s AEW All In Texas Live Blog: Comments from the press box on the show headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS WILL PRUETT

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

AEW All In Texas

Streamed live July 12, 2025, on pay-per-view

Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

– I am live from the press box at AEW All In at Globe Life Field offering some in-stadium perspectives. The box is open air, so we can hear crowd reactions, see all of the action, and enjoy the show. Feel free to ask any questions in the comments as well and I’ll try to answer them! Let’s enjoy some wrestling.

– The large stage and over-ring rig for this show look fantastic. AEW production is taking advantage of the size of the stadium (and some free space) to make a major league set. As a bonus, the roof being closed and available for rigging means that we don’t have large pillars around the ring like most stadium shows do.

– The windows built into the building allow in a lot of natural light, which might be great for baseball, but is a bummer given the mid-day nature of this show. I’m sure AEW’s lighting director wishes this show was in the evening.

– A really nice video package and pyro display kick off the evening and I hope the production of this show is coming across as well on TV as it is in person.

– Kicking the show off with the Trios Championship match, reminding us all that Gabe Kidd exists and is affiliated with the Death Riders.

https://bsky.app/profile/itswilltime.bsky.social/post/3lts2pbntq22o

– There was an audible group gasp in the stadium when Powerhouse Hobbs caught a diving Wheeler Yuta and slammed him from Claudio Castagnoli’s shoulders. What a fun sequence!

– The Opps vs. Death Riders opener was a nice match that saw the crowd get a chance to celebrate disliking Wheeler Yuta – culminating in Yuta taking the pinfall after a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe. This crowd is really into the action – hopefully that energy will stay high as the night goes on.

– From a storytelling perspective, I appreciate the idea that The Opps aren’t coming to the rescue of Hangman Adam Page later tonight. Adding mystery and removing some allies for the babyface hero just gives him more to overcome.

– AEW may want to look at how often they book post-match assaults from heels. To give important ones like this maximum effect, maybe heels should not jump their opponents after every other match on Dynamite and Collision. It has become a booking crutch.