AEW All In Texas results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All In Texas

Aired live July 12, 2025, on pay-per-view

Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

AEW All In Texas pre-show results: Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich beat Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean in an eight-man tag match in 7:15, Big Boom AJ, Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Lance Archer, Hechicero, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero in an eight-man tag match in 12:45, and “FTR” Dak Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in 16:10…

A video package opened the show, and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness, checked in while Bush’s “Machinehead” played…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the AEW Trios Title match while the wrestlers were making their entrances…

1. “The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Gabe Kidd, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Trios Titles. All six men fought to start the match.