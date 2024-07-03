AEW Rampage taping spoilers: Hermanstyne’s report the taping for Friday’s television show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Marv Hermanstyne, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@TheInfamousMarv)

ProWrestling.net contributor Marv Hermanstyne attended the AEW Rampage taping in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday and sent the following report.

Hey, Dot Net readers, it’s Marv Hermanstyne, one of the OG contributors to the site chiming in with a quick synopsis of the Rampage taping for the show that will air this Friday night on TNT.

Rampage opened with Don Callis as the special guest commentator for the first two matches of the show.

1. Rush defeated Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) in 12:00.

Mind of Marv: Rush was definitely auditioning for Don Callis Family. Overall, a solid opening match. Rush needed the win coming out the minor feud with MJF.

2. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher beat “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in 10:15.

Mind of Marv: A nice tag match. The Callis Family two for two so far.

The Undisputed Kingdom was on commentary for the next match…

3. Kyle O’Reilly defeated GPA in 1:30. Afterwards, the Undisputed Kingdom was trying to recruit O’Reilly, but he took off.

Mind of Marv: Squash match. Perfecto pee break.

4. Mariah May (w/Toni Storm, Luther) defeated Hikaru Shida in 12:00 to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. A decent main event. May and Storm ran to the trophy and hugged to close the show.